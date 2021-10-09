Bamco Inc. NY Acquires 132,000 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 8.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,637,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Axonics were worth $103,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Health Investments LP grew its position in Axonics by 20.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 234,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,874,000 after acquiring an additional 39,600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 28.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics during the first quarter valued at about $1,122,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 11.8% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 32,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total transaction of $3,855,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO John Woock sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,318,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,161,445. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AXNX opened at $63.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.64 and a beta of 0.08. Axonics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.13 and a 52 week high of $79.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.44.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $45.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 45.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

AXNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axonics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

