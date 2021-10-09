Bamco Inc. NY Buys New Stake in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,539,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,671,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health in the second quarter worth about $308,817,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth $119,177,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in The Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at about $58,045,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Beauty Health during the second quarter worth about $28,923,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SKIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Beauty Health from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Shares of SKIN traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,465,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,322. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.19. The Beauty Health Company has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $28.63.

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $66.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Beauty Health Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

