Bamco Inc. NY Has $114.96 Million Stock Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 587,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,709 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.53% of 10x Genomics worth $114,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 477.9% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 12.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 60,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,823,000 after buying an additional 6,766 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 14.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,658,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial started coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.50.

TXG stock opened at $155.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.04. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.84 and a 1-year high of $208.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.84 and a beta of 1.27.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. The business had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total transaction of $3,171,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total value of $120,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 193,181 shares of company stock worth $31,997,417. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.