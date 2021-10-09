Bamco Inc. NY Has $84.55 Million Holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its stake in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,517,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 3.89% of Repay worth $84,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Repay by 2.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 75,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Repay by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Repay by 15.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,209,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,312,000 after buying an additional 686,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Repay by 29.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 285,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 64,775 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repay presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

In other Repay news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 4,300 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $98,943.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 208,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,293.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 11.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Repay stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,787. Repay Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $20.18 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -34.72 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average of $23.42.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Repay had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $48.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.90) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Repay Profile

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

