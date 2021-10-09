Bamco Inc. NY Raises Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,755 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.52% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $51,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,366,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,439,846,000 after purchasing an additional 133,990 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,604,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,432,000 after buying an additional 828,247 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,129,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,603,000 after acquiring an additional 314,147 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,364,000 after purchasing an additional 59,056 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,055,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,257,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JLL stock traded down $1.68 on Friday, hitting $251.58. The stock had a trading volume of 219,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,344. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $243.71 and its 200-day moving average is $211.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.39 and a 52-week high of $260.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

JLL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

