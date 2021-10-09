Bamco Inc. NY Sells 10,000 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 1.38% of CareDx worth $66,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of CareDx by 512.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 61,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 51,272 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 58.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CareDx by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,227,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,885,000 after purchasing an additional 127,928 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in CareDx by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CareDx by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 8,766 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $52,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $646,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,658 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,440 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDNA. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on CareDx in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

CDNA stock traded down $3.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.62. 454,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.89 and a beta of 0.61. CareDx, Inc has a 52-week low of $45.96 and a 52-week high of $99.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.19 and a 200-day moving average of $76.59.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

