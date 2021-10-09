Banco de Sabadell S.A Cuts Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Banco de Sabadell S.A trimmed its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Centene were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter worth about $2,373,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 228.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Centene by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centene stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.33. 2,678,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,731,283. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $75.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.94 and its 200 day moving average is $67.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 52.73, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $73.50 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

