Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on BNDSF shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Banco de Sabadell stock opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. Banco de Sabadell has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.67.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

