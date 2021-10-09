BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,970 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in BancorpSouth Bank were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,052,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,581,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,371,000 after acquiring an additional 111,993 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,309,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,096,000 after acquiring an additional 42,513 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 702,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,805,000 after acquiring an additional 229,226 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BXS shares. Raymond James upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

BXS opened at $30.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.35. BancorpSouth Bank has a fifty-two week low of $21.12 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $282.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.62 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

