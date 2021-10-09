Bank of America Begins Coverage on Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

CL has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.69.

NYSE:CL opened at $75.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.27.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,448.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,798 shares of company stock worth $1,800,304. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CL. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

