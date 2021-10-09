Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 326,063 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 64.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 831,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,063 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $13,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 11.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 6.2% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 43,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 9.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 8.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,386 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MOD opened at $11.67 on Friday. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $18.54. The company has a market cap of $603.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MOD shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

