Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,776 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.10% of Packaging Co. of America worth $13,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 363,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,914,000 after buying an additional 60,924 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 102,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.1% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.5% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 29,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,936,000. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $139.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $110.87 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.21 and a 200 day moving average of $142.65.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.20%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

