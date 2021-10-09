Bank of Montreal Can Has $12.21 Million Stock Position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 54.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 852,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 300,252 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $12,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter worth $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter worth $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 44.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 90.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the first quarter worth $125,000.

In related news, Director James Healy sold 286,076 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $4,611,545.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $18.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average is $14.52. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $22.22.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $87.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.65 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 80.53% and a negative net margin of 41.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

