Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 9,246 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 710,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,246 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $32,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Axos Financial by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 946,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,488,000 after buying an additional 487,327 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Axos Financial by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 893,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,991,000 after buying an additional 86,774 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Axos Financial by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 447,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,756,000 after buying an additional 30,412 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Axos Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 381,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,953,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Axos Financial by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 364,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,930,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AX shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Sidoti started coverage on Axos Financial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

AX opened at $53.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.34. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $54.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $158.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.91 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

