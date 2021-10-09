Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 9.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 325,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,279 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CareDx were worth $29,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CareDx by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,227,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,885,000 after buying an additional 127,928 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CareDx by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,605,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CareDx by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $62.62 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a 1-year low of $45.96 and a 1-year high of $99.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -347.89 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.59.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. CareDx had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million. Analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CDNA shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $52,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $646,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,658 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,440 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

