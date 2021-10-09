Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 7,947 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,947 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.93% of Shutterstock worth $33,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,183,000 after buying an additional 12,665 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,464,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,734,000 after buying an additional 9,277 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SSTK shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Shutterstock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

Shutterstock stock opened at $118.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.55 and a 200-day moving average of $99.86. Shutterstock, Inc. has a one year low of $57.11 and a one year high of $120.39. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.58%.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 12,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $1,295,087.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,015,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,786,512.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Silvio sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $101,817.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,847 shares of company stock valued at $16,557,768 over the last quarter. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

