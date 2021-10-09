Bao Finance (BAO) Market Capitalization Hits $9.59 Million

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. In the last week, Bao Finance has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. Bao Finance has a market capitalization of $9.59 million and approximately $210,397.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bao Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00063737 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.98 or 0.00141071 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.39 or 0.00092972 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 81.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005195 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,357.69 or 1.00149034 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,502.94 or 0.06337255 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Bao Finance

Bao Finance’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Bao Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

