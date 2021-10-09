Barclays Analysts Give Südzucker (ETR:SZU) a €14.80 Price Target

Barclays set a €14.80 ($17.41) target price on Südzucker (ETR:SZU) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SZU has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of Südzucker in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €15.60 ($18.35) target price on shares of Südzucker in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €14.98 ($17.63).

SZU stock opened at €13.49 ($15.87) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €13.64 and a 200-day moving average of €13.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.78. Südzucker has a 12 month low of €11.24 ($13.22) and a 12 month high of €16.75 ($19.71). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.45.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

