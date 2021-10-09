Barclays Raises PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target to $168.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $165.00 to $168.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $156.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $159.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.3% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,773,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

