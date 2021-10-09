Barclays Raises PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target to $168.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $165.00 to $168.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.67% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.
Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $156.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $159.63.
In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.3% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,773,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.
Featured Story: Intrinsic Value
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.