Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

PUBGY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a $15.97 price objective on shares of Publicis Groupe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $15.97 target price on shares of Publicis Groupe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.97 target price on shares of Publicis Groupe and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.38.

PUBGY opened at $16.48 on Friday. Publicis Groupe has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average of $16.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.98.

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

