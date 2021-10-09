Barclays Upgrades Ascential (LON:ASCL) to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL) to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 450 ($5.88).

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Ascential from GBX 485 ($6.34) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ascential from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of Ascential in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 453.33 ($5.92).

ASCL opened at GBX 399.40 ($5.22) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39. Ascential has a 12 month low of GBX 258.20 ($3.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 456.80 ($5.97). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 416.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 391.48. The stock has a market cap of £1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.06.

In other news, insider Paul Harrison bought 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 426 ($5.57) per share, for a total transaction of £24,708 ($32,281.16).

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

