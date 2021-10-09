Barrington Research Comments on Points International Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCOM)

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) – Analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Points International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 5th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the information services provider will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Points International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $103.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.45 million. Points International had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 1.45%.

PCOM has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities raised Points International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Points International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCOM opened at $17.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average of $16.78. Points International has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $259.06 million, a PE ratio of -59.79 and a beta of 1.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Points International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Points International by 838.1% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 379,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. grew its stake in Points International by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 988,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,158,000 after purchasing an additional 103,864 shares in the last quarter. 56.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Points International Ltd. engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

