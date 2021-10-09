Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.57.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BASFY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Basf from €72.00 ($84.71) to €77.00 ($90.59) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Baader Bank upgraded shares of Basf to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

OTCMKTS:BASFY opened at $18.43 on Friday. Basf has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $21.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average of $20.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.34.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Basf had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $23.80 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Basf will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

About Basf

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

