Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

Bassett Furniture Industries has raised its dividend by 8.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Bassett Furniture Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 28.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.40 and a 200-day moving average of $25.12.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 11.89%. On average, analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BSET shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

