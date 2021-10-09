Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) Shares Up 2.4%

Shares of Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) shot up 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.15 and last traded at $10.15. 3,340 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 23,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The company has a market capitalization of $158.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.76.

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Battalion Oil had a negative net margin of 140.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.37 million for the quarter.

In related news, COO Daniel P. Rohling purchased 4,000 shares of Battalion Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Grant R. Evans purchased 6,201 shares of Battalion Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $49,545.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,312.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 17,751 shares of company stock valued at $143,072 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Battalion Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Battalion Oil by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Battalion Oil by 5.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Battalion Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Battalion Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Battalion Oil Company Profile (NYSE:BATL)

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held interests in 41,676 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.

