BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.73 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) will report $4.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BCE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.78 billion and the lowest is $4.69 billion. BCE posted sales of $4.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BCE will report full year sales of $18.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.78 billion to $19.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $19.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.23 billion to $20.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BCE.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in BCE by 17.6% during the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in BCE by 4.8% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 23,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in BCE by 7.3% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BCE during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in BCE by 1.6% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 24,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.68. 800,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,955. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.38. BCE has a one year low of $39.91 and a one year high of $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.7011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.11%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

