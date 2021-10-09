Berenberg Bank Increases AG.L (LON:AG) Price Target to GBX 570

AG.L (LON:AG) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 570 ($7.45) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of AG.L in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 535 ($6.99).

About AG.L

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver production in Mexico and is aggressively pursuing the development of its existing mineral property assets. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine.

