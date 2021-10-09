Berenberg Bank Increases AG.L (LON:AG) Price Target to GBX 570

AG.L (LON:AG) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 570 ($7.45) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of AG.L in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 535 ($6.99).
