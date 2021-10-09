Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Arcosa (NYSE:ACA)

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACA. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcosa from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Arcosa from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Sidoti upgraded Arcosa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.80.

ACA opened at $51.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.85. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.38. Arcosa has a 1 year low of $44.86 and a 1 year high of $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.65 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcosa will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Arcosa by 4,860.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 24.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the second quarter valued at $186,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

