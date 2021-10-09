Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€210.00” Price Target for Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE)

Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($247.06) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shop Apotheke Europe currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €183.80 ($216.24).

SAE opened at €134.80 ($158.59) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.61. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of €116.50 ($137.06) and a twelve month high of €249.00 ($292.94). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €139.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €153.84.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

