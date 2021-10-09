BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,040,000 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the August 31st total of 7,620,000 shares. Approximately 18.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIGC. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.73.

In related news, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $152,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 6,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $441,516.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 398,496 shares of company stock worth $26,464,125. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 8.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 3.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 217.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $50.68 on Friday. BigCommerce has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $109.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.79 and a beta of 1.35.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.66% and a negative return on equity of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $49.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.76 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

