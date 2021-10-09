Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management restated their buy rating on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
NASDAQ:BIOC opened at $3.91 on Friday. Biocept has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $8.38. The firm has a market cap of $57.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.72.
Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The medical research company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Biocept had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $12.05 million for the quarter.
About Biocept
Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.
