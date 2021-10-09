Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management restated their buy rating on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

NASDAQ:BIOC opened at $3.91 on Friday. Biocept has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $8.38. The firm has a market cap of $57.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Get Biocept alerts:

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The medical research company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Biocept had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $12.05 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Biocept by 177,825.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 177,825 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Biocept by 288.1% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 151,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 112,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Biocept by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Biocept during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Biocept during the second quarter worth about $80,000. 10.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.