Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Lowered to $290.00 at Barclays

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $395.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and issued a $327.51 price objective (down previously from $435.00) on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Biogen from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $385.18.

Shares of BIIB opened at $285.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $318.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.84. Biogen has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Biogen will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

