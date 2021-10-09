Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) PT Raised to $156.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $156.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.93) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.87) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($13.19) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($2.44) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.67 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BHVN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.25.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $141.68 on Tuesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $62.57 and a 12 month high of $151.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.92. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.55) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 858.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.7% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 5.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

