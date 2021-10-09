Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s (BHVN) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $160.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $135.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on BHVN. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $134.25.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $141.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.92. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $62.57 and a twelve month high of $151.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.55) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 858.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $365,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 28.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,783,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,608,000 after acquiring an additional 258,603 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 540.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,841,000 after acquiring an additional 158,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 22.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

