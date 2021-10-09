Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on Bionano Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of BNGO opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.25. Bionano Genomics has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $15.69.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 388.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bionano Genomics will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNGO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bionano Genomics by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 11,505 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Bionano Genomics by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Bionano Genomics by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bionano Genomics in the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bionano Genomics by 11,332.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,421,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

