BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given a $400.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price target on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BNTX. HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioNTech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $249.71.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech stock opened at $245.95 on Tuesday. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $75.35 and a 52-week high of $464.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of -1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. BioNTech had a net margin of 52.48% and a return on equity of 159.73%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 37.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $353,904,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 261.7% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,236,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,787,000 after acquiring an additional 894,471 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 99.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,654,000 after acquiring an additional 738,532 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 31.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,559,000 after acquiring an additional 500,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth approximately $73,570,000. Institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.