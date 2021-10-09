BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Shares Sold by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BTAI. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 541.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,495,000 after purchasing an additional 154,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on BTAI. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.29.

BioXcel Therapeutics stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.59. 96,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,658. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $67.74. The stock has a market cap of $855.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.30.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.08). Research analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.