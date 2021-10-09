Birchcliff Energy’s (BIR) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$6.50 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$6.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.91.

TSE:BIR opened at C$6.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 20.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.63 and a 52-week high of C$7.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.43.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$193.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$188.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently 5.99%.

In other news, Senior Officer Myles Bosman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.53, for a total transaction of C$1,306,000.00.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

