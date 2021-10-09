Birdchain Trading 9.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BIRD)

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Birdchain has a market capitalization of $420,640.56 and $215,866.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Birdchain has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Birdchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00050090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.42 or 0.00230500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00012536 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.92 or 0.00101961 BTC.

About Birdchain

Birdchain (BIRD) is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,774,089 coins. The official website for Birdchain is www.birdchainapp.com . The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Birdchain’s official message board is medium.com/@birdchain_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

