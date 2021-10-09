Bitcoin Rhodium Hits Market Cap of $2.58 Million (XRC)

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded 41.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can now be bought for about $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Rhodium has a total market cap of $2.58 million and $26,253.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Rhodium alerts:

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium Profile

XRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X13

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Rhodium’s total supply is 1,316,162 coins and its circulating supply is 1,236,162 coins. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official Twitter account is @xrhodium_xrc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official website is www.bitcoinrh.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Rhodium is /r/BitcoinRhodium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Bitcoin Rhodium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Rhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Rhodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Rhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Rhodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Rhodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.