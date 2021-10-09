BitcoinPoS (BPS) Achieves Market Cap of $1.44 Million

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded up 23.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. BitcoinPoS has a market cap of $1.44 million and $679.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000547 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitcoinPoS alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 46.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000051 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About BitcoinPoS

BitcoinPoS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,004,406 coins and its circulating supply is 4,792,952 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinPoS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinPoS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.