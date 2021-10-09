Bitradio One Day Volume Reaches $16.00 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bitradio has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. Bitradio has a market cap of $85,626.16 and $16.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitradio alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00011789 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006564 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $207.99 or 0.00380177 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,435,290 coins and its circulating supply is 10,435,286 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.