Bitzeny Price Tops $0.0027 on Top Exchanges (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Bitzeny coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitzeny has a market cap of $203,757.96 and approximately $60.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitzeny alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.18 or 0.00324936 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000826 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

Bitzeny (ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitzeny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitzeny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.