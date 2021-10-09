BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Shares Bought by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BHK. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 195,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 93,534 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 24,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 71,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BHK opened at $16.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.24. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $17.36.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

