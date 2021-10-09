BlackRock Inc. Acquires 3,389,463 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,834,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,389,463 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.27% of British American Tobacco worth $229,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 6.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the second quarter valued at about $510,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 56.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 362,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,263,000 after acquiring an additional 131,459 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 19.2% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

BTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NYSE BTI opened at $34.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.86 and its 200-day moving average is $38.25. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $31.60 and a one year high of $41.14.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

