BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 7.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,088,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,113 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Atkore worth $219,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 85.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,602,000 after buying an additional 49,246 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 4.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 51,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 59.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 24.0% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,394,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,005,000 after buying an additional 270,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 17.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $87.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $102.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 2.53.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.88. Atkore had a return on equity of 85.22% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $853.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total value of $4,891,632.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATKR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

