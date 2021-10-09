BlackRock Inc. Has $217.95 Million Stock Holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,485,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145,621 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.37% of C3.ai worth $217,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AI. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in C3.ai in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,751,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,312,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the second quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 28.3% during the second quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the second quarter valued at approximately $521,000. 40.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on C3.ai from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.78.

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $44.24 on Friday. C3.ai, Inc. has a one year low of $42.70 and a one year high of $183.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion and a PE ratio of -49.16.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.27 million. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Bruce A. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Houman Behzadi sold 15,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $695,215.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,859,823 shares of company stock worth $93,688,741 in the last three months. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

