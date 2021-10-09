BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 299.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,025,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,018,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Nikola were worth $217,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKLA. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in Nikola by 702.7% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,660,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457,471 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Nikola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,337,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Nikola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,987,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Nikola by 256.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 495,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,877,000 after purchasing an additional 356,103 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Nikola by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 538,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,728,000 after purchasing an additional 290,984 shares during the period. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nikola news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 8,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $90,471.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 1,259,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $12,598,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,190,728 shares of company stock worth $63,440,033 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NKLA opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Nikola Co. has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $37.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average is $12.77.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

NKLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

