BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,451,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Cassava Sciences worth $209,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAVA. Bleichroeder LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,475,000 after acquiring an additional 215,686 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 337.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after acquiring an additional 172,250 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 2,641.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,808,000 after acquiring an additional 121,876 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,247,000 after acquiring an additional 103,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,980,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cassava Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.60.

Shares of SAVA stock opened at $51.49 on Friday. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $146.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.71.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Research analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.