BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,718,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 439,284 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.04% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $233,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 225.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 152,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 105,650 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,145,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,583,000 after acquiring an additional 23,448 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 7.9% during the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 598,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,421,000 after acquiring an additional 43,716 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 21.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,037.0% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 292,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after acquiring an additional 266,741 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $37.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.83. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.92 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 425.79% and a negative return on equity of 37.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 952.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.13.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.